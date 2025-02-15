China Intensifies Crackdown on Tibetan Buddhism at Larung Gar

In a significant move that intensifies China's crackdown on Tibetan Buddhism, authorities have reportedly expelled more than 1,000 Tibetan monks and nuns from the Larung Gar Buddhist Academy. The forced removals, as reported by sources within Tibet and cited by Radio Free Asia (RFA), are said to stem from a mandate to reduce the academy's population due to insufficient residency documentation. Originally housing approximately 40,000 monastics by the early 2000s, the academy's population was targeted for reduction from 6,000 to 5,000 by Chinese administrators.

This recent wave of expulsions is not isolated, coinciding with a history of similar actions by Chinese authorities. In 2016, significant portions of the compound were demolished, and large numbers of clerics were expelled. County officials had then issued notices detailing these forced removals and demolitions over the 2016-2017 period. Larung Gar, situated in Serthar County—also known as Seda in Chinese—in Sichuan Province's Kardze (Ganzi) Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, remains a focal point in China's broader strategy to curb religious influence.

Reports also indicate that the expelled Buddhist clergy's residences are slated for demolition, although destruction is yet to be executed. Surveillance and restrictions are stringent, with clergy forbidden from freely photographing or accessing areas beyond designated zones within the monastery. Future plans suggest further structural changes, including the construction of a new road, which may lead to additional demolitions. These measures align with Beijing's overarching goal of weakening Tibetan religious institutions and their societal roles, underscoring a continued effort to control religious life in the region.

