Abu Dhabi Gears Up for Grand 2025 Defense Show: IDEX & NAVDEX

ADNEC Group is preparing for the 2025 International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi. The event, held under President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's patronage, promises a robust platform for global exhibitors and attendees to connect and innovate.

Updated: 15-02-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The ADNEC Group has announced that preparations are in full swing for the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025, set to take place from February 17 to 21. Held with the support of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event is organized by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council.

Since its inception in 1993, the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi has been home to IDEX and NAVDEX. For the upcoming edition, the expansive venue offers more than 180,000 square meters of exhibition space. It reaffirms Abu Dhabi's standing as the epicenter of business tourism in the region and a global leader in hosting conferences and exhibitions. With over 150,000 attendees expected, the operations team is ensuring seamless traffic flow and parking, alongside comprehensive security to safeguard participants.

Organized by Capital Events, the 2025 edition will feature 1,565 exhibitors from around the world and 41 country pavilions. The objective is to provide a top-tier exhibition experience, underpinned by Capital 360 Event Experiences, delivering superior production, audiovisual solutions, and custom stand designs. Meanwhile, Capital Catering will offer exceptional dining options through various setups, including food trucks and VIP lounges. Tourism 365 is also smoothing logistics and travel arrangements, while ADNEC hotels enjoy full bookings, showcasing the global importance of these premier events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

