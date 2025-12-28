Left Menu

Youth Power: India's Catalyst for Global Innovation

Prime Minister Modi lauded India's achievements in science, technology, and innovation, attributing global admiration to the youth. Addressing the nation, he emphasized the youth's role in nation-building and announced the 'Young Leaders Dialogue' event on National Youth Day, inspired by Swami Vivekananda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted India's accomplishments in science and technology, attributing international recognition to the country's vibrant youth. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, Modi underscored how "youth power" is the driving force behind India's innovations, which have captivated global attention. He stated this in anticipation of 'National Youth Day' on January 12, coinciding with Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

Modi reiterated the importance of the upcoming 'Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue', a national platform where youth can contribute to nation-building through discussions on innovation, fitness, startups, and agriculture. Modi expressed excitement over participating in this dialogue, reflecting his optimism about India's potential for future technological advancements.

The 'Smart India Hackathon 2025' stood as an example of how India's youth provide practical solutions to over 270 governmental challenges. The hackathon engaged over 13 lakh students and significantly contributed to resolving real-world issues like traffic management and cyber security. Modi encouraged more youth to partake and address societal challenges, including those in the agriculture sector.

