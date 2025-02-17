Left Menu

Paris Event Illuminates Young Minds on Tibet's Struggle

The Bureau du Tibet in Paris hosted a Tibet Awareness Day drawing 33 young Tibetans to learn about the Sino-Tibet conflict, the history of Tibet, and the role of the Central Tibetan Administration. The event included a powerful documentary screening, inspiring global awareness and unity among participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 12:08 IST
Young Tibetans participating in the Tibet Awareness Day (Image Source: Central Tibetan Administration). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Bureau du Tibet in Paris, acting under the leadership of Representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang, successfully organized a Tibet Awareness Day on Saturday. This event highlighted the Tibetan cause and ongoing Sino-Tibet conflict for 33 young Tibetan participants from varied educational backgrounds.

Thupten Tsering, coordinator of the Bureau, initiated the day with a presentation that delved into the functions and importance of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He emphasized the need for younger generations to grasp the CTA's role in advocating for Tibetan rights globally. The emotional centerpiece of the day was the documentary 'A Liberation That Never Was: 70 Years of Occupation & Repression in Tibet', igniting sorrow and anger amongst attendees.

The film exposed the harsh realities, including cultural and human rights violations under Chinese rule, underscoring the necessity for ongoing international awareness. Young Tibetans, responding to the event, expressed their deep connection to their heritage and an ongoing commitment to Tibet's future freedom. They advocated for more such events to strengthen community unity and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

