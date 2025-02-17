Paris Event Illuminates Young Minds on Tibet's Struggle

The Bureau du Tibet in Paris, acting under the leadership of Representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang, successfully organized a Tibet Awareness Day on Saturday. This event highlighted the Tibetan cause and ongoing Sino-Tibet conflict for 33 young Tibetan participants from varied educational backgrounds.

Thupten Tsering, coordinator of the Bureau, initiated the day with a presentation that delved into the functions and importance of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). He emphasized the need for younger generations to grasp the CTA's role in advocating for Tibetan rights globally. The emotional centerpiece of the day was the documentary 'A Liberation That Never Was: 70 Years of Occupation & Repression in Tibet', igniting sorrow and anger amongst attendees.

The film exposed the harsh realities, including cultural and human rights violations under Chinese rule, underscoring the necessity for ongoing international awareness. Young Tibetans, responding to the event, expressed their deep connection to their heritage and an ongoing commitment to Tibet's future freedom. They advocated for more such events to strengthen community unity and understanding.

(With inputs from agencies.)