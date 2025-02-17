Nepali Students Face Crisis in India: Urgent Diplomatic Intervention Required

In a pressing appeal, the All Nepal National Independent Student Unions' (Revolutionary), a student body under the opposition Maoist Center, has demanded diplomatic intervention following the tragic death of a Nepali student in India. The student, Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), reportedly took her own life after facing harassment.

Reports have surfaced of systemic violence and intimidation against Nepali students at KIIT. Accounts suggest the university's administration has resorted to threats and expulsion, forcing students to vacate the premises amid the ongoing crisis. The student union has criticized KIIT for its lack of responsibility and called on the Nepalese government to engage in high-level diplomacy with India for a fair probe.

Beyond demanding justice for the victim's family and accountability from those responsible, the union seeks immediate protective measures for Nepali students. A proposed joint independent investigation by Nepal and India aims to reveal the incident's full truth. Tensions soared as KIIT initially ordered the expulsion of over 500 Nepali students, leading to protests and eventual retraction of the order.

(With inputs from agencies.)