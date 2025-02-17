Left Menu

MAESTRAL Secures €500 Million UAE Navy Fleet Support Contract

MAESTRAL, a joint venture between EDGE and Fincantieri, has secured a €500 million contract for in-service support of the entire UAE Navy fleet. The project will enhance naval capabilities and operational performance over five years. The partnership highlights confidence in MAESTRAL's advanced technological competencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 23:10 IST
MAESTRAL, EDGE-Fincantieri Joint Venture to be awarded EUR500 million UAE Navy Support Contract (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
Abu Dhabi - MAESTRAL, a shipbuilding joint venture between EDGE and Fincantieri, has been awarded a €500 million contract to provide in-service support for the entire UAE Navy fleet. The announcement came today, marking a significant collaboration with the Tawazun Council, a government entity working closely with the Ministry of Defence and security agencies in the UAE. The agreement spans five years and aims to boost the UAE Navy's operational and logistical capabilities.

The contract award was notably attended by senior representatives from both companies, including Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, and Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri. MAESTRAL will act as the Industrial Strategic Partner, overseeing comprehensive maintenance and management tasks essential for the Navy's performance improvement and future operational demands.

Hamad Al Marar expressed confidence in MAESTRAL's capabilities, emphasizing the trust bestowed by global stakeholders, while Pierroberto Folgiero hailed the contract as a milestone in Fincantieri's regional expansion. Both leaders underscored their commitment to delivering advanced technology and superior support services, aligning with emerging naval operational needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

