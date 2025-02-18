Left Menu

Macron Advocates Strong Security Guarantees in Quest for Lasting Peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, underscoring the need for Russia to cease its aggression for lasting peace in Ukraine. European leaders reaffirmed commitment to Ukraine, emphasizing robust security guarantees as pivotal for future stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 09:55 IST
Macron Advocates Strong Security Guarantees in Quest for Lasting Peace in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo/@EmmanuelMacron). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized the necessity for robust security assurances as a fundamental component of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. In conversations with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron underscored that Russia must halt its aggression, aligning with calls for solid security guarantees.

In a post on X, Macron articulated the collective efforts of European and American leaders to secure a sustainable peace in Ukraine. He warned against precarious ceasefires akin to the Minsk agreements, stressing that solid security assurances are crucial for safeguarding Ukraine's future against further Russian hostility.

Zelenskyy echoed Macron's sentiments, reiterating the need for dependable security guarantees in any agreement. Following talks with Macron, Zelenskyy emphasized the shared vision for ensuring a durable peace through robust security measures, urging European and American collaboration in this endeavor.

During an emergency summit in Paris, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed willingness to deploy British forces contingent upon a lasting peace agreement, emphasizing a US security guarantee as vital to deterring future Russian aggression in Ukraine. European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025