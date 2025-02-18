Macron Advocates Strong Security Guarantees in Quest for Lasting Peace in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has emphasized the necessity for robust security assurances as a fundamental component of achieving a lasting peace in Ukraine. In conversations with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Macron underscored that Russia must halt its aggression, aligning with calls for solid security guarantees.

In a post on X, Macron articulated the collective efforts of European and American leaders to secure a sustainable peace in Ukraine. He warned against precarious ceasefires akin to the Minsk agreements, stressing that solid security assurances are crucial for safeguarding Ukraine's future against further Russian hostility.

Zelenskyy echoed Macron's sentiments, reiterating the need for dependable security guarantees in any agreement. Following talks with Macron, Zelenskyy emphasized the shared vision for ensuring a durable peace through robust security measures, urging European and American collaboration in this endeavor.

During an emergency summit in Paris, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed willingness to deploy British forces contingent upon a lasting peace agreement, emphasizing a US security guarantee as vital to deterring future Russian aggression in Ukraine. European leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

