Outcry Against Rising Atrocities in Balochistan: BYC's Urgent Call for Action

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has condemned the rising extrajudicial killings and mutilation of Baloch youth, urging local and global intervention. They highlighted the case of Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch, urging an end to the ethnic violence and demanding justice and human rights for the Baloch community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 19:04 IST
BYC condemns surge in extrajudicial killings. (Photo/X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is sounding the alarm over the disturbing surge in extrajudicial killings and mutilations of Baloch youth, urging the international community to address these grave human rights violations. In a statement, BYC condemned the deaths of Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch, residents of Panjgur's Rakshan area in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province.

According to BYC's detailed report on social media, Shukrullah and Nadeem Baloch were detained on February 3rd by Frontier Corps personnel at the Washbood checkpoint. Shukrullah's body was found mutilated, and Nadeem was discovered severely injured two days later, further highlighting the ongoing violence against the Baloch people. Families were reportedly coerced by intelligence agencies to remain silent about the incidents.

BYC's impassioned appeal called for unity among the Baloch nation to oppose what they describe as a 'kill and dump policy'. They emphasized that the discovery of mutilated bodies is becoming disturbingly routine, underscoring the ethnic cleansing and genocide facing the Baloch population. The committee implores global and local entities to address the state's escalating acts of violence and suppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

