Chadian Ambassador Honored with UAE Independence Medal

In a significant diplomatic gesture, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates has awarded the First-Class Medal of Independence to Kedallah Younous Hamidi Elhadj Mamadi, marking the end of his tenure as Ambassador of the Republic of Chad to the UAE.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, presented the medal to Mamadi, highlighting his commendable efforts in bolstering UAE-Chad relations. This award reflects the diplomatic success achieved in enhancing collaboration across diverse sectors between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude, Ambassador Mamadi lauded the UAE's ambitious vision and leadership, acknowledging the support and cooperation from UAE government entities during his tenure, which enabled the effective execution of his diplomatic duties.

