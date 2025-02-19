Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Brooklyn Neighborhood Amid Israel-Palestine Protests

Pro- and anti-Israel groups clashed in Brooklyn's Boro Park after an anti-Israel protest escalated. Police managed to keep the parties apart, despite verbal confrontations and scuffles. The protest was sparked by an Israeli real estate event, leading to increased tensions in this predominantly Jewish neighborhood.

Tensions erupted in a Brooklyn Jewish neighborhood as anti-Israel protestors faced off with pro-Israel counter-protesters, leading to a highly charged standoff on Tuesday evening. The clash, organized by the Pal-Awda activist group, took place in Boro Park, drawing scores of spectators and involving approximately 200 anti-Israel demonstrators.

Many protesters wore masks and keffiyehs, chanting slogans like 'settlers go home' and 'intifada revolution,' while waving symbols of the Hamas movement. The protestors were asserting their discontent with an Israeli real estate event, which they accused of promoting land sales in the controversial West Bank region.

Amid freezing temperatures, police worked diligently to keep the two opposing groups separated by barricades, yet tensions and exchanges of harsh words stirred scuffles between the parties. The protest drew to a close as the anti-Israel marchers headed for the subway, with NYPD deploying efforts to maintain order and urging local residents not to follow their opponents.

