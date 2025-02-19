Baloch activists mark Tootak Operation anniversary, demand justice for 2011 atrocities

Baloch social media activists have united to remember February 18, 2011, when a military operation in Tootak, Balochistan, allegedly resulted in serious human rights abuses and fatalities. The activists have reaffirmed their demand for justice and global responsibility according to a report by The Balochistan Post (TBP).

The activists released a statement saying, "On this solemn day, February 18, we remember the tragic events that unfolded in Tootak in 2011, where the voices of freedom were met with violence and oppression. The military operation launched against our people was not just an attack on individuals, but an assault on our very identity and our right to exist as a free nation. We honour the memory of those who bravely stood against the forces of oppression, including the martyrdom of Naeem Baloch and Yahya Baloch, who defended their community with unwavering courage. Their sacrifice serves as a powerful reminder of our struggle and the resilience of the Baloch spirit," as quoted by TBP. The activists emphasise that 80-year-old Mohammed Rahim Qalandrani and 16 of his family members were forcibly disappeared, underscoring the ongoing persecution of the Baloch people as reported by TBP.

The report highlighted that activists appealed to International human rights organisations to hold Pakistan responsible for its alleged war crimes in Balochistan as part of their campaign. To raise awareness and demand justice, the activists said they come together annually on social media using the hashtag #18FebTootakOperation. "Our struggle for freedom and human rights will not waver; we will continue to fight for the truth and the liberation of Balochistan," the statement read, as quoted by TBP.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)