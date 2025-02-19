Left Menu

India's Dynamic Approach to Employment Reform and Inclusivity at G20

India, represented by Sumita Dawra, showcased significant employment reforms and strategies for fostering inclusive growth at the G20 Employment Working Group in South Africa. Discussions focused on job creation, youth employment, and social security, emphasizing initiatives like raising female workforce participation and global collaboration in skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:23 IST
Sumita Dawra, Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment (Image/ Ministry of Labour and Employment). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sumita Dawra, Secretary at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, headed the Indian delegation at the inaugural G20 Employment Working Group meeting under the South African Presidency. The event, held in Port Elizabeth from February 18-21, focused on key employment and social security issues.

The discussions centered around inclusive growth, youth employment, and digitalization for a future-proof labor market. Delegates from G20 nations, including guest states such as the UAE, presented their strategies, accompanied by insights from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the OECD on global employment trends.

During the meeting, Dawra highlighted India's sweeping labor reforms aimed at enhancing job creation and social welfare. India's economic advances, reduction in unemployment, and improvements in the labor force participation rate were underscored, alongside efforts to boost female workforce participation and engage youth through skills development initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

