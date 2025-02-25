Taiwan Detains Chinese Crew Over Undersea Cable Sabotage Suspicion

Taiwan's coastguard has detained a cargo ship and its Chinese crew on suspicion of deliberately damaging an undersea communication cable, as reported by local media on Tuesday. The vessel, registered in Togo, was boarded by Taiwanese authorities after a report of a severed cable, according to the Central News Agency of Taiwan.

The ship had been observed near the cable since February 22, sparking suspicions that China's Communist Party could be behind recent cable disruptions. Presidential Office Spokesperson Lii Wen suggested Taiwan should collaborate with international partners to enhance non-red supply chains in communication technology, per reports from the Taiwanese news agency.

The vessel, believed to have damaged the cable linking Taiwan to the Penghu Islands, was a flag of convenience ship with a Chinese crew of eight. Such ships operate under a foreign flag rather than the owner's country, explained a CNN report. Meanwhile, Chunghwa Telecom, a Taiwanese company, assured that there was no user impact from the cable severing and repairs are expected by May. Authorities are probing whether the incident was an intentional act of sabotage or an accident, with the investigation being handled at a national security level.

Past incidents have shown multiple instances of undersea cable damage around Taiwan, often linked to Chinese ships. This latest case has heightened concerns about China's potential role in undermining Taiwan's communication security.

(With inputs from agencies.)