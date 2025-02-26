Polish Youths Discover India's Cultural Tapestry in Jamsaheb Memorial Program

In a significant cultural exchange initiative, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomed a group of 21 Polish delegates in India for the first-of-its-kind Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange Program. Highlighting this exchange, Jaishankar shared a delegate's speech on social media platform X, expressing pleasure in meeting these young Polish participants.

The delegation's visit to India from February 19 to 27 included explorations of pivotal cultural and historical sites such as Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Gir, Diu, Kolhapur, and the capital city, Delhi. Their journey was an opportunity to delve into the history and hospitality of India, as shared by one Polish delegate with ANI, who emphasized the significance of understanding the role of the great Maharaja in aiding Polish refugees during World War II.

Reflecting on India's vibrant hospitality and rich culture, delegates lauded the warmth and honor extended to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Poland, introduced the annual youth exchange program, reaffirming India's historic ties with Poland, commemorated by his tribute to the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw.

(With inputs from agencies.)