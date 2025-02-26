Left Menu

Hamas and Israel Advance Ceasefire with Prisoner Exchange Deal

Hamas and Israel have reached a pivotal agreement to proceed with a prisoner exchange, following a delay in releasing 620 Palestinian prisoners. The exchange will include more Palestinian women and children, alongside the handover of Israeli captives' bodies. Egypt will oversee the fulfillment of this agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 19:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Hamas has confirmed an agreement with Israel to resolve the delay in the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners. Initially scheduled for release last week, the delay has now been addressed, with more Palestinian women and children set to be freed. This follows Hamas releasing six Israeli captives, a stipulation of their ceasefire terms.

According to Aljazeera's report, this agreement will see Israel release the prisoners on Thursday, as Hamas concurrently delivers the bodies of four Israeli captives. Notably, the Egyptian government will oversee the exchange process, ensuring compliance from both sides.

The current agreement fulfills commitments from the first phase of the ongoing ceasefire, during which Hamas promised to return captives in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Despite a delayed start, talks for the succeeding phase are reportedly progressing well, as confirmed by a Washington envoy. The first phase is set to conclude this Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

