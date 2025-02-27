Left Menu

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Begins Strategic Visit to India with Tribute to Gandhi

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, starts her two-day visit to India with a homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. She highlights the importance of the EU-India partnership and plans discussions with PM Narendra Modi to strengthen strategic ties amidst global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:24 IST
European Commission President, Ursula vo der Leyen pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi (Photo/X @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, commenced her two-day diplomatic tour of India by paying homage at New Delhi's Rajghat, honoring Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of 'universal peace.'

The visit comes as part of efforts to bolster EU-India relations, with discussions aimed at elevating their strategic partnership to new levels. Von der Leyen is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore pathways for deeper cooperation.

This significant visit marks the first time the EU College of Commissioners has traveled to India as a group, emphasizing the mutual desire to strengthen geopolitical alliances in a time of global tension and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

