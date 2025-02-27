EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Begins Strategic Visit to India with Tribute to Gandhi

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, commenced her two-day diplomatic tour of India by paying homage at New Delhi's Rajghat, honoring Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of 'universal peace.'

The visit comes as part of efforts to bolster EU-India relations, with discussions aimed at elevating their strategic partnership to new levels. Von der Leyen is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore pathways for deeper cooperation.

This significant visit marks the first time the EU College of Commissioners has traveled to India as a group, emphasizing the mutual desire to strengthen geopolitical alliances in a time of global tension and competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)