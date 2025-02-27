Terror Strikes: Israel Hit by Car Ramming and Stabbing Incident

In a shocking attack at Israel's Pardes Hanna-Kakur intersection, at least 14 individuals, including 10 pedestrians and 2 police officers, were injured in a coordinated car ramming and stabbing incident on Thursday. The event, confirmed as a terrorist attack, unfolded on Highway 65, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The injured victims were transported to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera, with one person critically wounded, namely a 17-year-old woman, and others facing serious and moderate injuries. Apart from pedestrian casualties, two police officers were stabbed at the site.

Police shot and killed the assailant, initially believed to be a 24-year-old Israeli Arab from Ma'ale Iron. The individual was later identified as a 50-year-old Palestinian 'illegal resident' from the northern West Bank. Witnesses reported chaos at the scene, with the attacker using a screwdriver in the assault before crashing into a police vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)