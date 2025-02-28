Left Menu

EU-India Strategic Partnership: Building Stronger Digital and Defence Ties

EU President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes India's crucial role in Europe's uncertain landscape, spotlighting digital technology and defence cooperation. During her visit to India, she stressed deepening ties in AI, semiconductor R&D, and security, highlighting India as a 'pillar of certainty' for Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:57 IST
EU-India Strategic Partnership: Building Stronger Digital and Defence Ties
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a significant address, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the importance of India's role in enhancing cooperation with Europe amidst global uncertainties. She praised India's proactive engagement in AI and digital technologies, referring to Prime Minister Modi's influential speech at the Paris AI Summit.

Highlighting mutual goals, both India and the EU focus on interoperability between Aadhaar and the EU digital wallet, targeting an inclusive digital identity framework for almost 2 billion people. This endeavor is part of an expansive vision to harmonize public infrastructures and advance industrial agendas.

In her third visit to India, von der Leyen discussed enhanced security, defence collaboration, and emphasized the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean. She expressed optimism about fostering a robust partnership, building on successful joint naval exercises and sharing insights for future EU-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025