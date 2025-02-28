EU-India Strategic Partnership: Building Stronger Digital and Defence Ties

During a significant address, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the importance of India's role in enhancing cooperation with Europe amidst global uncertainties. She praised India's proactive engagement in AI and digital technologies, referring to Prime Minister Modi's influential speech at the Paris AI Summit.

Highlighting mutual goals, both India and the EU focus on interoperability between Aadhaar and the EU digital wallet, targeting an inclusive digital identity framework for almost 2 billion people. This endeavor is part of an expansive vision to harmonize public infrastructures and advance industrial agendas.

In her third visit to India, von der Leyen discussed enhanced security, defence collaboration, and emphasized the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean. She expressed optimism about fostering a robust partnership, building on successful joint naval exercises and sharing insights for future EU-India relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)