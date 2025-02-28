Suicide Blast Claims Lives at Pakistan's Nowshera Seminary

In a tragic incident on Friday, a suicide blast claimed the lives of at least six individuals, including Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, the leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Sami (JUI-S) party, at the Darul Uloom Haqqania madarsa in Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. The attack shook the main prayer hall during the weekly Friday congregational prayers, stated KP Police Inspector General Zulfiqar Hameed as reported by Dawn.

The blast, which also resulted in injuries to three policemen, reportedly occurred at 2 PM. Police and rescue teams were rapidly deployed to the site, with numbers of the injured rising throughout the afternoon, as per hospital and Rescue 1122 updates cited by Dawn. By 5 PM, the reported injuries had increased to 20.

No terror group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, which has been condemned by President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both leaders emphasized the urgency of providing top-notch medical care to the injured and demanded a thorough investigation, according to statements from their respective offices. An emergency status was declared in all hospitals across the Peshawar region to facilitate rapid medical response.

(With inputs from agencies.)