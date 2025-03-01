Taiwan Tightens Security: Sanctions Imposed on Chinese Universities

Taiwan has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese universities due to concerns over national security, as reported by Taipei Times. According to Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao, Taiwanese academic institutions are now prohibited from engaging in any form of academic exchange with these universities.

These institutions, known as the "seven sons of China's national defense," were foundationally linked to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense before being transferred to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The universities in question reportedly play a pivotal role in the development of Chinese military technology and serve the objectives of the People's Liberation Army.

This move follows similar sanctions by the US Department of Justice and Commerce in previous years. The United States has expressed concerns over technology theft facilitated by academic exchanges, a sentiment echoed by Taiwan in its recent decision to implement these sanctions.

