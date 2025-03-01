Left Menu

Taiwan Tightens Security: Sanctions Imposed on Chinese Universities

Taiwan has sanctioned seven Chinese universities linked to national defense due to security concerns. The move, reported by Taipei Times, prohibits Taiwanese academic engagement with these institutions. The decision aligns with similar US actions against universities linked to Chinese technology and military development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:32 IST
Taiwan Tightens Security: Sanctions Imposed on Chinese Universities
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan has imposed sanctions on seven Chinese universities due to concerns over national security, as reported by Taipei Times. According to Minister of Education Cheng Ying-yao, Taiwanese academic institutions are now prohibited from engaging in any form of academic exchange with these universities.

These institutions, known as the "seven sons of China's national defense," were foundationally linked to the Chinese Ministry of National Defense before being transferred to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The universities in question reportedly play a pivotal role in the development of Chinese military technology and serve the objectives of the People's Liberation Army.

This move follows similar sanctions by the US Department of Justice and Commerce in previous years. The United States has expressed concerns over technology theft facilitated by academic exchanges, a sentiment echoed by Taiwan in its recent decision to implement these sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025