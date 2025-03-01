US Reaffirms Support for Tibetans Amid Losar Celebrations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended heartfelt congratulations to Tibetans celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year, reiterating America's commitment to upholding their universal human rights and cultural legacy. Rubio emphasized this support as pivotal under President Donald Trump's renewed leadership.

Rubio addressed Tibetans globally, saying, "I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Wood Snake, we celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Tibetan community worldwide." This statement aligns with the US's dedication to fostering peace and prosperity for Tibetans as they usher in a new year.

Losar is a significant three-day festival for Tibetans, hailed with unique traditions. The first day, Lama-Losar, sees families visiting monasteries for blessings. The second day, Gyalpo-Losar, features public celebrations. On the third day, Chokyong-Losar, prayer flags flutter as citizens honor guardian deities, marking the spiritual essence of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)