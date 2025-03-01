Left Menu

US Reaffirms Support for Tibetans Amid Losar Celebrations

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for Tibetans on Losar, the Tibetan New Year, emphasizing the US commitment to their human rights and cultural heritage. His statement marks the first after President Trump's second-term inauguration. Celebrations span three days honoring cultural and spiritual traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 13:01 IST
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Image Credit: X/@marcorubio). Image Credit: ANI
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended heartfelt congratulations to Tibetans celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year, reiterating America's commitment to upholding their universal human rights and cultural legacy. Rubio emphasized this support as pivotal under President Donald Trump's renewed leadership.

Rubio addressed Tibetans globally, saying, "I extend my warmest wishes to all those celebrating Losar, the Tibetan New Year. On this first day of the Year of the Wood Snake, we celebrate the strength and perseverance of the Tibetan community worldwide." This statement aligns with the US's dedication to fostering peace and prosperity for Tibetans as they usher in a new year.

Losar is a significant three-day festival for Tibetans, hailed with unique traditions. The first day, Lama-Losar, sees families visiting monasteries for blessings. The second day, Gyalpo-Losar, features public celebrations. On the third day, Chokyong-Losar, prayer flags flutter as citizens honor guardian deities, marking the spiritual essence of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

