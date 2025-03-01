Left Menu

Balochistan in Turmoil: Rising Protests Against Enforced Disappearances

Cities across Balochistan witness growing demonstrations against enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. Protesters, including families of the disappeared, are blocking key routes, impacting major highways linked to CPEC. The movement is rapidly gaining momentum, with calls for the government's accountability in ensuring the safe return of the missing individuals.

Updated: 01-03-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 15:10 IST
  • Pakistan

Widespread protests have erupted across Balochistan against the suspected enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, with demonstrators, including the families of the missing, taking to the streets to demand justice and accountability from the government. These protests have notably obstructed major highways, including those tied to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), impacting critical supply routes.

In a significant show of resolve, families of the disappeared individuals have been staging sit-ins at various strategic locations like Hub Chowki on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway. They demand immediate action from authorities for the return of their missing relatives. Meanwhile, the unrest spread to areas like Surab and Pasni, causing further traffic disruptions between key cities.

The situation intensified in Quetta and Turbat, where protests were fueled by recent security raids and longstanding grievances regarding unfulfilled government promises. Demonstrators, including students in Karachi and organized groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, continue to amplify their call for the recovery of missing persons, pledging to escalate their peaceful resistance until their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

