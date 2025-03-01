Tokyo's Vision for the Future: Diversity and Innovation Lead the Way

Under the leadership of Governor Yuriko Koike, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is championing a vision centered on diversity, the evolution into a smart city, and enhanced safety. Koike has guided Tokyo's transformative journey for nearly a decade, with a Metropolitan Assembly of 127 members, including 41 influential women, steering dynamic changes.

Nobuko Irie, a distinguished Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly Member, highlights the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and emphasizes the need to revive Tokyo's allure through entertainment and nightlife. Irie also champions the integration of cutting-edge technology, as evidenced by the pivotal role of the SusHi Tech Tokyo conference in fostering startups and global business matchmaking.

Governor Koike underscores the importance of the SusHi Tech Tokyo conference as an international hub for sustainable city innovation. Amid discussions of game-changing technologies, the event includes a Public Day packed with family-friendly activities, such as operating large robots and engaging in VR experiences, ensuring younger generations are inspired by these advancements. Meanwhile, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, recognizing the crucial role women play in leadership, is committed to furthering inclusivity within its societal framework, acknowledging their contributions to addressing real-world issues such as childcare, nursing, and education.

