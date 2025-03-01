Pakistan's FIA Tightens Travel Rules Amid Visa Misuse Concerns
Pakistan's FIA has implemented stringent travel regulations for first-time travelers, particularly those aged around 35 from specific regions, amid visa misuse concerns. The agency has identified illegal immigration routes leading to Europe and is verifying passenger documentation rigorously to prevent unlawful activities.
Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has intensified travel restrictions for first-time travelers, especially those approximately 35 years old from Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, and Jhelum. These restrictions apply to travel to specific countries including Saudi Arabia, as per a report by Dawn.
This measure comes in response to visa misuse, particularly for religious visits like Umrah. The FIA is enforcing thorough passenger profiling for those traveling to 15 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq. Travelers must demonstrate a clear travel purpose, confirmed accommodations, and adequate financial means.
The agency's crackdown follows incidents of illegal immigration disguised as Umrah travel to destinations like Libya and Greece. The Immigration Border Management System (IBMS) recently flagged these patterns, highlighting a concerning trend of visa abuse for unauthorized European entry.
