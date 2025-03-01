Sindh Cracks Down on Traffic Violations Amid Human Rights Concerns

In a significant move to enhance road safety, Sindh's Transport Department has arrested 88 drivers and issued challans to 1,856 vehicles for various traffic law violations, as reported by ARY News. The Department's road-checking committee reviewed a total of 4,106 vehicles, seizing 195 and imposing fines totaling PKR 3.132 million.

The crackdown revealed that 54 vehicles were operating without route permits, while 49 lacked fitness certificates. A worrying number of 26 individuals were driving without licenses, and 88 vehicles were deemed unfit for road use, with their fitness certificates revoked.

Sindh's transport minister, Sharjeel Memon, emphasized his commitment to road safety and traffic law enforcement. Meanwhile, the Dumper-owners Association, led by Liaquat Mehsud, is installing cameras to ensure safety and accountability, cautioning the government against unfair blame for any incidents involving dumpers.

Civil society and rights activists have vocalized concerns about the surge in traffic accidents, arguing that inadequate law enforcement in Karachi is a violation of human rights, reflecting government negligence. These issues were discussed at an event organized by the Concerned Citizens Alliance, highlighting the state's obligation to protect citizens' lives according to the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)