Human Rights Commission Demands Report on Journalist's Assault at DU Protest

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) announced it has sent a notice to Delhi's Police Commissioner regarding a reported assault on a female journalist at a student protest at Delhi University. The incident allegedly occurred earlier this month on February 13.

According to media reports, the journalist was on assignment covering a student protest against the UGC regulations. She was allegedly physically and sexually assaulted by a mob after her caste was identified during the event in the university's North Campus.

The NHRC has requested an extensive report from the police within two weeks to address these serious allegations of human rights violations. The journalist managed to escape with the assistance of faculty members and female police officers.

