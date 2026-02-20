Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Agenda: From Geopolitics to Human Rights in China

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to embark on a pivotal diplomatic mission to China next week, addressing key topics like security, geopolitics, trade, and human rights. The announcement was made by a government spokesperson on Friday.

A significant focus of Chancellor Merz's discussions will likely be the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting the tension and global implications of the conflict. His visit underscores Germany's strategic interests in maintaining and enhancing diplomatic ties with China amid turbulent geopolitical landscapes.

Accompanied by a business delegation, the Chancellor aims to foster economic engagements alongside diplomatic dialogue. This visit marks an important step in nurturing Germany-China relations, with anticipated crucial discussions on international partnerships and human rights issues.

