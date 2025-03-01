Diplomatic Discord: The Trump-Zelenskyy Spat

In a candid discussion, former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat highlighted the undiplomatic nature of the public spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump. Trigunayat suggested that the leaders should have resolved their differences privately to maintain diplomatic decorum.

During an interview with ANI, Trigunayat emphasized Trump's desire to end the war, calling it a "good thing." However, he noted that personal conflicts between Trump and Zelenskyy have previously complicated diplomatic efforts.

Trigunayat further commented on the divisive politics at play, cautioning that such public disagreements could hinder peace efforts. He pointed out that while Zelenskyy seeks a "just and lasting peace" with Russia, it cannot be achieved without securing guarantees for Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)