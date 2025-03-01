Left Menu

Diplomatic Discord: The Trump-Zelenskyy Spat

Former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat described the public spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump as undiplomatic. While Trump advocates for ending the war, tensions linger due to past personal issues between the two leaders, complicating the pursuit of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 23:34 IST
Diplomatic Discord: The Trump-Zelenskyy Spat
Anil Trigunayat, Former Indian Ambassador (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discussion, former Indian diplomat Anil Trigunayat highlighted the undiplomatic nature of the public spat between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump. Trigunayat suggested that the leaders should have resolved their differences privately to maintain diplomatic decorum.

During an interview with ANI, Trigunayat emphasized Trump's desire to end the war, calling it a "good thing." However, he noted that personal conflicts between Trump and Zelenskyy have previously complicated diplomatic efforts.

Trigunayat further commented on the divisive politics at play, cautioning that such public disagreements could hinder peace efforts. He pointed out that while Zelenskyy seeks a "just and lasting peace" with Russia, it cannot be achieved without securing guarantees for Kyiv.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025