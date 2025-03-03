Israel's new project 'senior future' to aid senior citizens

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Social Equality and the Advancement of Women, in collaboration with the National Student Association, is launching project "Senior Future" - an innovative national initiative in which students will carry out various activities with senior citizens in exchange for a scholarship. The goal of the programme is to empower senior citizens and improve their quality of life as part of the war on loneliness, which we see as a bad and dangerous disease in society - and out of the desire to strengthen the social resilience of the senior citizen population in Israel - while at the same time we also strengthen young and talented students with scholarships.

The project will operate in 204 local authorities across the country and will include a variety of activities to alleviate loneliness, strengthen community ties, create social frameworks and promote civic engagement of senior citizens within Israeli society. The project offers several key activities aimed at empowering senior citizens and promoting social equality, including leading senior councils, retirement preparation and healthy lifestyle workshops, integrating senior citizens into community activities, and more. (ANI/TPS)

