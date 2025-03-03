HRCP Urges Justice as Labor Dispute Delays Surmount Tragic Landmark

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced serious concerns regarding the persistent delays workers encounter in seeking justice for wrongful dismissals. These delays, the commission says, are often compounded by the undue influence wielded by powerful corporations over the legal system.

The HRCP's warnings follow the tragic death of Asif Javed, a worker employed by a multinational company who reportedly self-immolated outside the Lahore High Court. Javed's act was a desperate protest against the alleged manipulation of his case concerning his dismissal and reinstatement that began in 2015. In a statement shared on social media platform X, the HRCP expressed its deep sadness over the incident, highlighting it as indicative of a systemic issue of prolonged delays in labor dispute resolutions.

The Commission has called for a thorough investigation into Javed's death and the corporate interference alleged to have played a part in his case. The HRCP has also urged the state to enforce labor laws more stringently at both national and multinational companies, with severe penalties for corporations exploiting legal loopholes. This call comes as wrongful dismissals continue to significantly impact employees across the country, with reports emerging of corporate malpractice extending to subsidiaries of government ministries.

(With inputs from agencies.)