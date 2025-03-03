Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Gilgit-Baltistan Over Detained Religious Scholars

In Kharmang, Gilgit-Baltistan, women blocked Kargil Road, demanding the release of three detained religious scholars. The scholars, held for ten days after returning from Iran, have seen no due process. Public outcry persists as authorities have yet to disclose details of their detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:10 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
In Kharmang, Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, women's protests have made headlines as they blockaded the Kargil Road to demand the immediate release of three religious scholars. Detained in Balochistan post-Iran visit, these scholars' detention has sparked outrage among families and supporters clamoring for clarity on their status.

Pamir Times released video footage showing a protestor decrying the government's control, voicing frustration over the absence of communication with the detained. "They have been missing for 10 days," one protester lamented, vowing to persist in protest until their release.

Widespread attention has grown around this protest, organized by local leaders. Accusations of government failure to transfer the detained to Karachi have further fueled tensions, with public leaders warning of escalated unrest if demands remain unmet. Prominent figures, including Allama Sheikh Muhammad Hassan Jafri, have condemned these enforced disappearances, emphasizing the need for transparency in Pakistan's judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

