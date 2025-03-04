On February 28, international respect for the United States hit a new low following a tense televised meeting between President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance, and Ukraine's leader at the White House. The incident highlighted Moscow and Beijing as the real beneficiaries, raising concerns about the rapid alignment of US policy with tsarist Vladimir Putin's vision.

The timing was notable, with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visiting Beijing the same day. Chinese state media praised the growing China-Russia relationship, which Xi Jinping described as having reached an 'unprecedented high level,' emphasizing strategic coordination and mutual cooperation.

Critics argue that Trump's approach has undermined transatlantic cooperation and threatened NATO's stability. The US appears to be mimicking the diplomatic postures of Russia and China, leaving traditional Western allies skeptical of America's commitment to shared principles and statecraft.

