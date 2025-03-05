Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Accusations of Pollution in South China Sea

The Philippines has accused a Chinese state-owned broadcaster of spreading false propaganda after allegations surfaced that a Philippine Navy vessel was polluting the South China Sea. The disputed reports claim environmental damage at Second Thomas Shoal, a region the Philippines asserts as its territorial waters.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Philippines

Philippine officials have rebuffed claims by China Global Television Network (CGTN), accusing the state broadcaster of disseminating propaganda. The allegations suggest that a Philippine Navy vessel stationed at the contested Second Thomas Shoal is polluting the South China Sea, according to reports by Radio Free Asia.

Footage released by CGTN purportedly shows smoke emanating from the BRP Sierra Madre, which the Chinese outlet attributes to waste incineration by Filipino marines. Describing the environmental impact, CGTN's social media post suggested such activities could harm the ecosystem at Ren'ai Jiao, the Chinese name for the shoal, while the Filipinos know it as Ayungin Shoal.

Philippine authorities dismissed these pollution claims as propaganda from China's ruling communist party. Speaking about the West Philippine Sea, Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad asserted the allegations as part of a misinformation campaign. The disputed shoal falls within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, bolstered by the presence of the BRP Sierra Madre since 1999.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

