Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2': Art or Propaganda?

The unreleased film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' has sparked controversy. While BJP supports it as a legitimate concern on religious conversion, Left and Congress leaders dismiss it as hate propaganda. The film traces stories of Hindu women converting under coercion after marrying Muslim men.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The yet-to-be-released film 'The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond' has incited heated debates across political lines. The BJP supports the film, viewing it as a legitimate exploration of religious conversion, whereas Left and Congress leaders criticize it as spreading hate propaganda aimed at communal discord.

Directed by Kamakhya Narain Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film's trailer emerged amidst controversy, exploring the stories of three Hindu women coerced into converting after marrying Muslim men. Supporters view it as an urgent narrative, while detractors see it as an incendiary piece contradicting Kerala's secular traditions.

The film has highlighted divides on issues of religious conversion and artistic expression. With support from BJP, it contrasts sharply against the backlash from Kerala's government and Congress, portraying differing views on cinematic narratives and political survival. The conversation continues to reverberate as the film nears its February 27 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

