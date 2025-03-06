Left Menu

Pakistan forces "abduct" security guard in Balochistan's Turbat

According to the Balochistan Post, eyewitnesses claim that Baloch was detained by Pakistani forces in the western part of Turbat before his disappearance. His current whereabouts remain unknown, causing distress among his family and the local community.

Saeed Baloch, Security guard at Law College. (Photo/@TBPEnglish). Image Credit: ANI
A security guard at a law college in Balochistan's Turbat, has reportedly been detained and disappeared by Pakistani forces, Balochistan Post reported. The missing individual, identified as Saeed Baloch, a resident of Sangabad, worked at the college for several years.

According to the Balochistan Post, eyewitnesses claim that Baloch was detained by Pakistani forces in the western part of Turbat before his disappearance. His current whereabouts remain unknown, causing distress among his family and the local community. This incident is part of a worrying trend of enforced disappearances in Balochistan, where activists and human rights organizations have raised concerns about state-led abductions.

The Balochistan Post reported that the authorities have yet to issue any official statements regarding Baloch's disappearance, intensifying fears and calls for accountability in the region. The growing number of such incidents continues to fuel tensions and demand for justice from both local communities and international observers. According to the Balochistan Post, Paank, the human rights division of Baloch National Movement, recently reported that at least 48 individuals have been forcibly disappeared in the first five days of the current month. The report highlights that 35 of these individuals were detained by Pakistani security forces in Kalat before they went missing, while five others from different regions were victims of custodial killings.

Paank has urged international human rights organizations to urgently address the situation, stressing that the scale of enforced disappearances in Balochistan cannot be fully captured in one report. The organization called on global institutions to review Paank's ongoing daily reports, which document numerous human rights violations in the region, the Balochistan Post reported. Paank described the situation as a "severe humanitarian crisis" and accused the Pakistani state of committing "genocide" against the Baloch people. The organization continues to push for global attention and intervention to end these abuses. (ANI)

