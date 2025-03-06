Israeli authorities rescue Indian workers in Palestinian village

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli authorities rescued ten Indian workers in the Palestinian village of A-Za'im, near Jerusalem overnight.

A resident of the village lured the Indians to A-Za'im with promises of work, then took away their passports. Without their passports, the Indians could not return to Israel.

The workers were stuck in A-Za'im for more than one month before the Population and Immigration Authority rescued them. (ANI/TPS)

