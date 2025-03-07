Left Menu

Israel Implements Graphic Health Warnings on Smoking Products

Israel's Health Ministry mandates graphic health warnings on smoking products, including electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and chewing tobacco. This aligns with global practices and makes Israel a pioneer in electronic cigarette regulations.

Flag of Israel . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to curb smoking, Israel's Ministry of Health announced its draft regulations on Thursday. These regulations will require graphic health warnings on smoking products, marking the first time such visuals will accompany existing verbal warnings in the country.

The new rules aim to graphically depict the health risks associated with smoking and exposure to smoke. The scope covers traditional cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, hookahs, and tobacco products designed for chewing and sucking. Israel thus joins a league of nations committed to using stark imagery as a deterrent against smoking.

One of the standout regulations is the requirement for combined graphic and verbal health warnings specifically for electronic cigarettes—a first on a global scale. Furthermore, the regulations mandate referral information to quit-smoking services provided by the Health Ministry and health funds, reinforcing the government's dedication to public health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

