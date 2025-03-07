Left Menu

India Urges Bangladesh to Safeguard Minorities Amid Rising Unrest

India has expressed concern over Bangladesh's deteriorating law and order, highlighting the need to protect minority communities. With 2374 incidents reported, only a fraction have been verified, and political unrest continues to escalate. India advocates for democratic resolutions and inclusive elections to ensure stability and progress in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:05 IST
India Urges Bangladesh to Safeguard Minorities Amid Rising Unrest
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/MEA). Image Credit: ANI

India has voiced its concerns over the escalating law and order challenges in Bangladesh, particularly regarding the safety of minority communities, amid rising political tension. During a regular briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the interim government of Bangladesh holds the responsibility to safeguard Hindu minorities, their properties, and religious sites.

Jaiswal revealed troubling statistics, noting that while over 2,374 incidents had been reported from August 5, 2024, to February 16, 2025, police confirmed only 1,254 cases, attributing 98% to political motivations. He insisted on thorough investigations to prosecute those responsible for violence, arson, and murders.

Amidst these tensions, India reiterated its support for a peaceful, inclusive, and democratic Bangladesh. The formation of the National Citizen Party, targeting the youth, emerges as part of the political landscape following the student-led movement that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A UN report estimates 1,400 deaths during these protests. Interim leadership now rests with Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as international attention, including a potential visit from UN Chief Antonio Guterres, focuses on Bangladesh's path to stabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025