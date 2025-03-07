India Urges Bangladesh to Safeguard Minorities Amid Rising Unrest

India has voiced its concerns over the escalating law and order challenges in Bangladesh, particularly regarding the safety of minority communities, amid rising political tension. During a regular briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that the interim government of Bangladesh holds the responsibility to safeguard Hindu minorities, their properties, and religious sites.

Jaiswal revealed troubling statistics, noting that while over 2,374 incidents had been reported from August 5, 2024, to February 16, 2025, police confirmed only 1,254 cases, attributing 98% to political motivations. He insisted on thorough investigations to prosecute those responsible for violence, arson, and murders.

Amidst these tensions, India reiterated its support for a peaceful, inclusive, and democratic Bangladesh. The formation of the National Citizen Party, targeting the youth, emerges as part of the political landscape following the student-led movement that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A UN report estimates 1,400 deaths during these protests. Interim leadership now rests with Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus as international attention, including a potential visit from UN Chief Antonio Guterres, focuses on Bangladesh's path to stabilization.

