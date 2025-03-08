Pakistan Sets Deadline for Afghan Nationals to Exit by March

In a significant move, the Pakistani government has announced that Afghan nationals residing within its borders must vacate the country by March 31, 2025. This order, confirmed by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, applies to holders of the Afghan Citizen Card (ACC), with deportations commencing on April 1 if they fail to comply.

This marks the first official confirmation from the Interior Ministry following earlier reports of Pakistan's intent to expel Afghan residents. As per the ministry's statement, the decision aligns with the ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program, initiated in November 2023, which targets all illegal foreigners, including ACC holders.

In response to these developments, a coalition of human rights groups has criticized the forced expulsions, citing concerns regarding international law and human rights violations. These groups emphasize the peril faced by many Afghan refugees, including human rights activists, who fled due to persecution and violence. Pakistan maintains that it has provided ample time for voluntary departure, assuring that the repatriation process will be conducted humanely, with provisions for food and healthcare during return.

(With inputs from agencies.)