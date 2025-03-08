Left Menu

Pakistan Sets Deadline for Afghan Nationals to Exit by March

Pakistan's government has issued a directive for Afghan nationals, including Afghan Citizen Card holders, to leave the country by March 31, 2025. Starting April 1, deportations will begin. This decision is part of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program, citing resource strain and security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:57 IST
Pakistan Sets Deadline for Afghan Nationals to Exit by March
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant move, the Pakistani government has announced that Afghan nationals residing within its borders must vacate the country by March 31, 2025. This order, confirmed by Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, applies to holders of the Afghan Citizen Card (ACC), with deportations commencing on April 1 if they fail to comply.

This marks the first official confirmation from the Interior Ministry following earlier reports of Pakistan's intent to expel Afghan residents. As per the ministry's statement, the decision aligns with the ongoing Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program, initiated in November 2023, which targets all illegal foreigners, including ACC holders.

In response to these developments, a coalition of human rights groups has criticized the forced expulsions, citing concerns regarding international law and human rights violations. These groups emphasize the peril faced by many Afghan refugees, including human rights activists, who fled due to persecution and violence. Pakistan maintains that it has provided ample time for voluntary departure, assuring that the repatriation process will be conducted humanely, with provisions for food and healthcare during return.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025