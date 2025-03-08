Left Menu

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's Australia Visit: A Leap in Indo-Pacific Defense Alliances

CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's visit to Australia marked a significant step in bolstering India-Australia defense partnerships. High-level discussions included maritime security, military education, and technological advancements, reinforcing strategic ties between the two nations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:34 IST
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan concludes Australia visit (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan wrapped up a strategic visit to Australia, strengthening defense ties between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence announced. Notable during his visit were discussions with top Australian military officials and explorations of joint operational structures.

Gen Chauhan delved into collaborative strategies at the Headquarters Joint Operations Command, accentuating pathways for enhanced cooperation in joint operations. Meetings at the Australian Army's Forces Command and the Royal Australian Navy's Fleet Headquarters emphasized maritime security coordination.

The visit included talks on military education at the Australian Defence College, which underpins India's dedication to defense training. Gen Chauhan also engaged with strategic think tanks, explored defense technology, and commemorated fallen Indian soldiers at the Australian War Memorial, underscoring the strengthening India-Australia defense connection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

