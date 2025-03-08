PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Mauritius: Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a pivotal two-day visit to Mauritius, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties, ahead of attending the nation's National Day celebrations as Chief Guest. Key MoUs will be exchanged in areas such as trade and SME promotion, and Modi will inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both funded by Indian grants.

Describing Mauritius as an essential partner in the Indian Ocean and a close maritime neighbor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted historical connections dating back centuries. The visit aligns with India's Vision SAGAR, emphasizing regional security and growth, which Modi articulated during a previous visit to Mauritius in 2015.

This trip coincides with the recent election of Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Modi will be the first global leader to engage with him since his electoral success in November 2024. Misri noted that the visit provides a timely opportunity to deepen engagement and review bilateral ties, further enhanced by past Indian assistance in economic and defense development.

During the visit, Modi and Ramgoolam will unveil projects completed with Indian support and observe the signing of crucial MoUs in fields such as capacity building and tackling financial crimes. This visit also includes interactions with the Indian community in Mauritius and aims to fortify India-Mauritius relations, a key pillar of India's regional strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)