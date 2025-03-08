Left Menu

PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Mauritius: Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a strategic visit to Mauritius, aimed at enhancing bilateral relations through multiple agreements and inaugurating key projects. The visit, coinciding with Mauritius National Day celebrations, marks a pivotal moment for fostering India's Vision SAGAR focused on regional growth and maritime cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 22:25 IST
PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Mauritius: Strengthening Ties
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised for a pivotal two-day visit to Mauritius, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties, ahead of attending the nation's National Day celebrations as Chief Guest. Key MoUs will be exchanged in areas such as trade and SME promotion, and Modi will inaugurate the Civil Service College and the Area Health Centre, both funded by Indian grants.

Describing Mauritius as an essential partner in the Indian Ocean and a close maritime neighbor, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted historical connections dating back centuries. The visit aligns with India's Vision SAGAR, emphasizing regional security and growth, which Modi articulated during a previous visit to Mauritius in 2015.

This trip coincides with the recent election of Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. Modi will be the first global leader to engage with him since his electoral success in November 2024. Misri noted that the visit provides a timely opportunity to deepen engagement and review bilateral ties, further enhanced by past Indian assistance in economic and defense development.

During the visit, Modi and Ramgoolam will unveil projects completed with Indian support and observe the signing of crucial MoUs in fields such as capacity building and tackling financial crimes. This visit also includes interactions with the Indian community in Mauritius and aims to fortify India-Mauritius relations, a key pillar of India's regional strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025