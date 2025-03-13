Baloch Activists Nominated for Prestigious Human Rights Awards

The Focus Asia Foundation (FAF) has announced the nomination of Mama Qadeer Baloch and Nargis Baloch for the prestigious Nelson Mandela Prize 2025, as reported by the Balochistan Post. This United Nations honor recognizes significant contributions to human rights, social justice, and peace.

For over 15 years, both activists have been vocal against enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan, raising awareness and international attention on these issues. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) confirmed their nomination, highlighting their ongoing fight for justice.

The Balochistan Post reported that Mama Qadeer Baloch, speaking at a protest camp, emphasized the dire human rights situation. He accused local authorities of increasing oppressive actions and criticized media complicity. During the camp's 5,758th day, supporters from Khuzdar visited to back the demand for the safe return of missing persons.

In related news, Mahrang Baloch, a human rights activist and organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, confirmed her Nobel Peace Prize nomination. She expressed that this nomination is a testament to the struggles faced by victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)