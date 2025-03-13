Left Menu

Baloch Activists Nominated for Prestigious Human Rights Awards

Mama Qadeer Baloch and Nargis Baloch have been nominated for the 2025 Nelson Mandela Prize for their advocacy against enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Meanwhile, Mahrang Baloch has confirmed her nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, underscoring her fight for the victims of state oppression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:58 IST
Baloch Activists Nominated for Prestigious Human Rights Awards
Hooran Baloch and Mama Qadeer Baloch (Photo/X@QadeerMama, @HooranBaloch_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Focus Asia Foundation (FAF) has announced the nomination of Mama Qadeer Baloch and Nargis Baloch for the prestigious Nelson Mandela Prize 2025, as reported by the Balochistan Post. This United Nations honor recognizes significant contributions to human rights, social justice, and peace.

For over 15 years, both activists have been vocal against enforced disappearances and human rights violations in Balochistan, raising awareness and international attention on these issues. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) confirmed their nomination, highlighting their ongoing fight for justice.

The Balochistan Post reported that Mama Qadeer Baloch, speaking at a protest camp, emphasized the dire human rights situation. He accused local authorities of increasing oppressive actions and criticized media complicity. During the camp's 5,758th day, supporters from Khuzdar visited to back the demand for the safe return of missing persons.

In related news, Mahrang Baloch, a human rights activist and organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, confirmed her Nobel Peace Prize nomination. She expressed that this nomination is a testament to the struggles faced by victims of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025