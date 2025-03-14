Left Menu

Ras Al Khaimah Boosts Humanitarian Aid to Gaza with Massive Food Shipment

The Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation, guided by Ruler Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi and Chairman Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, continues its relief efforts in Gaza. Under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, the foundation is delivering 1,100 tonnes of essential food aid, bringing total aid to 60,000 tonnes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 22:55 IST
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation continues relief efforts in Gaza.(Image/Emirates News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE — Under the direction of Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work is ramping up its humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza. Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi chairs the foundation's Board of Directors overseeing these efforts.

Ahmed Rashid Al Zaabi, Secretary-General of the foundation, has announced preparations for dispatching 1,100 tonnes of food aid to Gaza. This extensive shipment equates to 40,000 food baskets, each tailored to meet essential needs, further solidifying the intent to aid families under duress. Previous outreach included essential supplies for infants and mothers, demonstrating a sustained commitment to support the most vulnerable.

This latest initiative highlights the foundation's pivotal role in Gaza's humanitarian relief, significantly contributing to the total of 60,000 tonnes of aid sent since Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 was initiated under directives from President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The UAE continues to stand with Gaza, focusing on alleviating the hardship faced by its people through these consistent and substantial efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

