Left Menu

Iraqi Intelligence with US Coalition Eliminates ISIS Leader

Iraqi Prime Minister confirmed the killing of ISIS leader Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, known as 'Abu Khadija,' in collaboration with US and Kurdish forces. This achievement was part of a coordinated airstrike near Anbar. The operation aligns with Iraq's ongoing efforts to eliminate ISIS and enhance regional security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:22 IST
Iraqi Intelligence with US Coalition Eliminates ISIS Leader
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iraq

In a significant development, Iraq's national intelligence service, in coordination with coalition forces led by the United States, successfully neutralized Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, also known as 'Abu Khadija,' a top leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, according to a CNN report. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani hailed the operation as a major victory against terrorism, stating, 'The Iraqis continue their impressive victories over the forces of darkness and terrorism' via social media platform X.

The strike, executed in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, was confirmed by security officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity. The announcement coincided with the official visit of Syria's top diplomat to Iraq, revealing a renewed bilateral commitment to combating ISIS. Discussions between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and Syrian officials emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by ISIS along their shared border, highlighting a regional alliance involving Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon to address these threats.

The operation against al-Rifai, who was labelled by many as one of the 'most dangerous terrorists' globally, underscores the continuing strategic alliance between Iraq and its partners, despite plans to wind down the US-led military mission by September 2025. This mission's conclusion had been previously discussed under the assumption that ISIS threats were contained, but shifting dynamics following the fall of Syrian leader Assad have urged a reevaluation among Iraq's political factions, as per the Coordination Framework coalition's latest assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025