Iraqi Intelligence with US Coalition Eliminates ISIS Leader

In a significant development, Iraq's national intelligence service, in coordination with coalition forces led by the United States, successfully neutralized Abdallah Maki Mosleh al-Rifai, also known as 'Abu Khadija,' a top leader of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria, according to a CNN report. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani hailed the operation as a major victory against terrorism, stating, 'The Iraqis continue their impressive victories over the forces of darkness and terrorism' via social media platform X.

The strike, executed in the western Iraqi province of Anbar, was confirmed by security officials who spoke on conditions of anonymity. The announcement coincided with the official visit of Syria's top diplomat to Iraq, revealing a renewed bilateral commitment to combating ISIS. Discussions between Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and Syrian officials emphasized the ongoing challenges posed by ISIS along their shared border, highlighting a regional alliance involving Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, and Lebanon to address these threats.

The operation against al-Rifai, who was labelled by many as one of the 'most dangerous terrorists' globally, underscores the continuing strategic alliance between Iraq and its partners, despite plans to wind down the US-led military mission by September 2025. This mission's conclusion had been previously discussed under the assumption that ISIS threats were contained, but shifting dynamics following the fall of Syrian leader Assad have urged a reevaluation among Iraq's political factions, as per the Coordination Framework coalition's latest assessment.

