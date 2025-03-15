US Enforces Visa Ban on Officials for Forcibly Repatriating Uyghurs to China

The United States has introduced visa restrictions against foreign officials involved in forcibly returning Uyghurs and other vulnerable groups to China. This new policy, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, covers both former and present officials complicit in or responsible for such actions.

The initial measures are set to take immediate effect, beginning with officials from Thailand linked to the involuntary deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China on February 27. Secretary Rubio pointed out the severe risks faced by those returned, including enforced disappearances and torture.

The US, citing recorded human rights abuses and labeling some actions as genocide, is urging global governments to cease the forced deportation of individuals facing persecution in China. The policy also extends to certain family members of these officials, reflecting a broader crackdown on human rights violations.

