Left Menu

Iran Intensifies Surveillance to Enforce Hijab Laws

Iran is employing advanced surveillance technologies, including drones, facial recognition, and the Nazer mobile app, to enforce hijab laws. The UN report highlights increasing digital monitoring targeting women, with strict penalties proposed under the 'Hijab and Chastity' law. This is amidst protests following Mahsa Amini's 2022 death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 12:06 IST
Iran Intensifies Surveillance to Enforce Hijab Laws
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a bid to enforce its hijab laws more stringently, Iran is turning to cutting-edge surveillance technology, as revealed in a United Nations report cited by CNN on Friday. This includes the deployment of drones, facial recognition systems, and a state-supported mobile application, underscoring an increasing reliance on digital means to monitor and penalize women not adhering to the dress code.

The UN's findings detail Iran's accelerated use of artificial intelligence and mass surveillance to stifle dissent, with women and girls being primary targets. Central to this crackdown is the mobile app 'Nazer', facilitating both police and civilians to report hijab violations. Users can provide details such as a vehicle's license plate, location, and time of defiance, thereby alerting authorities who manage an online monitoring system that informs officials and sends warning texts to offenders.

The app's integration with the FARAJA law enforcement website was also expanded, now covering public transport and ambulances since September 2024, as CNN reported. Tehran has additionally adopted aerial drones to oversee hijab adherence and set up facial recognition cameras at Amirkabir University to enforce compliance among female students. Despite the suspension of the 'Hijab and Chastity' law, the report cautions of its potential enactment, which could impose harsh penalties, including hefty fines and prison sentences.

The backdrop to these developments includes widespread protests against Iran's hijab laws and general political discontent. These simmering tensions have been evident since the 2022 protests sparked by the morality police custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, during which the UN estimates hundreds were killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025