Iran Intensifies Surveillance to Enforce Hijab Laws

In a bid to enforce its hijab laws more stringently, Iran is turning to cutting-edge surveillance technology, as revealed in a United Nations report cited by CNN on Friday. This includes the deployment of drones, facial recognition systems, and a state-supported mobile application, underscoring an increasing reliance on digital means to monitor and penalize women not adhering to the dress code.

The UN's findings detail Iran's accelerated use of artificial intelligence and mass surveillance to stifle dissent, with women and girls being primary targets. Central to this crackdown is the mobile app 'Nazer', facilitating both police and civilians to report hijab violations. Users can provide details such as a vehicle's license plate, location, and time of defiance, thereby alerting authorities who manage an online monitoring system that informs officials and sends warning texts to offenders.

The app's integration with the FARAJA law enforcement website was also expanded, now covering public transport and ambulances since September 2024, as CNN reported. Tehran has additionally adopted aerial drones to oversee hijab adherence and set up facial recognition cameras at Amirkabir University to enforce compliance among female students. Despite the suspension of the 'Hijab and Chastity' law, the report cautions of its potential enactment, which could impose harsh penalties, including hefty fines and prison sentences.

The backdrop to these developments includes widespread protests against Iran's hijab laws and general political discontent. These simmering tensions have been evident since the 2022 protests sparked by the morality police custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, during which the UN estimates hundreds were killed.

