PTI Social Media Under Fire: Call for Oversight Amid Rising Tensions

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is grappling with internal concerns over the handling of its official social media accounts, reportedly used to post aggressive content that targets the military and national interests, as reported by Geo News.

During a recent political committee meeting in Islamabad, senior PTI leaders highlighted the need for structured oversight of the party's digital platforms. The misuse of official accounts for narratives causing friction with state institutions has prompted leaders to advise Imran Khan, currently in jail, to establish a committee for content vetting.

The urgency of the situation escalated following accusations that PTI's social media amplified narratives aligned with militant propaganda after a terrorist attack in Balochistan. Leaders worry that without proper oversight, these platforms may continue to provoke controversy and scrutiny. A consistent challenge remains the limited authority of PTI's senior leadership over social media operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)