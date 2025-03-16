Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Clash with Militants in Northwest, Resulting in Casualties

The Pakistani military's raids on militant hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led to the deaths of two soldiers and nine militants. Linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, the operations highlight ongoing tensions. Alongside, a separate ambush in Kurram and a bombing in Peshawar emphasize the region's persistent instability.

Updated: 16-03-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 11:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

According to a report by Al Jazeera, Pakistani security forces conducted raids on militant hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers and nine militants. The operations took place in the restive districts of Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan, which are close to the Afghan border.

These fighters were associated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a banned group in the country yet an ally of the Afghan Taliban, post the latter's resurgence in August 2021. TTP members reportedly found refuge in Afghanistan, fortifying their position after the Taliban's takeover.

In Kurram district, an ambush by fighters on security forces added to the day's tensions, though casualties remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, a Peshawar mosque bombing, which resulted in the death of a religious leader, underscores the volatile state of the region as investigative efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

