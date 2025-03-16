IDF Neutralizes Hezbollah Operatives in Southern Lebanon

In a decisive pre-dawn operation on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted and eliminated two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon. These operatives were reportedly engaged in surveillance operations, orchestrating terrorist activities in the region of Yatar and Meiss El Jabal.

This military action underscores ongoing tensions and highlights the fragility of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF has identified the actions of the two terrorists as a clear violation of these bilateral understandings.

The operation signifies a continued commitment by the IDF to counterterrorism actions within the region to maintain national security and stability.

