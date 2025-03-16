Left Menu

IDF Neutralizes Hezbollah Operatives in Southern Lebanon

In an early Sunday operation, the IDF successfully eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists orchestrating activities in southern Lebanon, marking a significant breach of Israel-Lebanon agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive pre-dawn operation on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted and eliminated two Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon. These operatives were reportedly engaged in surveillance operations, orchestrating terrorist activities in the region of Yatar and Meiss El Jabal.

This military action underscores ongoing tensions and highlights the fragility of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF has identified the actions of the two terrorists as a clear violation of these bilateral understandings.

The operation signifies a continued commitment by the IDF to counterterrorism actions within the region to maintain national security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

