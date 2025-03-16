Left Menu

Israeli Air Force Neutralizes Key Terrorists in Northern Gaza Strike

The Israeli Air Force eliminated six terrorists in Northern Gaza, including operatives involved in the October 7 attacks. Utilizing intelligence on planned drone attacks, these strikes targeted members linked to Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The incident underscores ongoing tensions with a ceasefire in place amidst efforts to secure hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 16:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive military operation, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) eliminated six high-profile terrorists in Northern Gaza, according to a statement released by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) on Saturday. The operation targeted individuals involved in previous attacks and those planning new threats against Israeli forces.

The strike, which took place in Beit Lahia, Northern Gaza, effectively neutralized individuals such as Mostafa Mohammed Shaaban Hamad, who partook in the October 7 offensive against Israel. Another two operatives, Hassan Aslim and Fouad Abu Matar, reportedly disguised themselves as journalists while carrying out their activities.

According to IDF intelligence, the group, linked with the Islamic Jihad Terrorist Organization, was planning an attack utilizing drone technology. In response, the IDF reiterated its commitment to combatting threats to Israeli citizens and military personnel as efforts continue to bring home remaining hostages amidst a precarious ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

